Draw for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 concludes; Check if your name is in the allotment list

The draw was conducted based on Random Number Generation Technique by software. The entire draw process was telecast live from 11.00 am onwards on https://dda.webcast.ml.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 10 announced the results of the computerised lucky draw for the allotment of 1,353 flats across various locations in Delhi under its Housing Scheme 2021.

The draw was held under the supervision of a panel of three independent observers headed by a retired High Court judge. The other two members were senior/technical experts with the government.

A total of 22,752 applications were received for 253 HIG, 757 MIG, 52 LIG, and 291 EWS/Janata flats located in Dwarka, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, among others.

The draw was conducted based on Random Number Generation Technique by software. The entire draw process was telecast live from 11.00 am onwards on https://dda.webcast.ml.

After completion of the draw, results were uploaded on DDA’s website. Click here to check if your name is in the list.

Allotment of flats through the draw was made to 1,353 applicants/allottees based on their preference/choice for locality(ies).

“There were initially 1354 units on offer but one SFS housing unit located in Vasant Kunj area had to be dropped due to an injunction order by the High Court of Delhi,” officials said.

A waiting list of 338 applicants have also been drawn up. The waitlisted applicants would be allotted flats in case of cancellation/surrender of flats by the main allottee(s).

Click here to check if your name is in the waiting list.

Registration money of all unsuccessful applicants, including waitlisted applicants, will be refunded within 15 days, DDA officials said.

The surrendered/cancelled flats will be allotted to the waitlisted applicants through the same draw process, if they give their consent for allotment and deposit registration money again and when demanded by DDA before the draw, they said.

“Demand letters will be issued after March 25, 2021 as 15 days are given to allottees to opt for cancellation without any deduction in registration money,” they said.

For the first time, the entire process of the scheme from application, payment, issue of demand letters to successful applicants, cancellation and refund of money has been made online and applicants have to visit DDA office only once.

The scheme, which was opened between January 2, 2021, and February 16, 2021, has received a good response despite the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA said in a statement.

The scheme was linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

The scheme was launched online in January through the newly developed AWAAS software of the DDA.

With the new AWAAS software, applicants were able to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online.

The cost of the unit is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. This will be issued online. The digitally signed possession letter will also be issued online and the allottee will have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

After issuance of the possession letter, the allottee can reserve a date for physical possession through online mode only, it said, adding even the date of execution of conveyance deed will be reserved by the allottee through the online mode.

Since a number of concessions were offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer, or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories. These included 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). The Authority had received around 45,000 applications for the units.