COVID-19 impact: DDA extends time for payment of additional FAR charges till December 31

On account of the ongoing novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on July 14 provided relief by extending the time for payment of additional floor area ratio (FAR) and use of conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, DDA officials said.

The decision was taken during DDA’s meeting held through video conferencing under the chairmanship by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It was attended by Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman, DDA, and other members of the authority.

"To incentivise in-situ rehabilitation projects, DDA proposes flexibility in use of land with higher FAR. As a relief measure and in view of ongoing pandemic, DDA has extended the time period for payment of additional FAR charges and usage of conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31," officials said.

DDA has extended the time period for payment of additional FAR charges and usage of conversion charges for residential properties or cooperative group housing properties on mixed use/commercial streets and commercial properties (excluding hotel and parking plots) and conversion charges for mixed use or commercial use of premises and shop-cum-residence plots or complexes up to December 12, which was previously up to June 28, officials said.

DDA has also decided that sale of 50 percent of economically weaker sections (EWS) flats in DDA quota in group housing projects should be simplified to avoid double stamp duty.

At present, the process of allotment of the EWS flats to the beneficiary involves levying of stamp duties at two levels: one when the developer entity sells to DDA and other when DDA allots to the beneficiary.

“The burden of the dual stamp is getting transferred to the beneficiary and in the process the cost of flat is increased, thereby defeating the sole purpose of affordable housing/housing for all. In order to streamline the process of allotment and reduce the cost of apartments, relevant clauses in MPD-21 are suitably modified to avoid double stamp duty,” DDA officials said.

These clauses would now include 50 percent of developed units will be sold to eligible beneficiaries identified by DDA/local bodies as per DDA policy. Parking also added to the facilities which shall be provided by the developer entity (DE) for the separate housing pocket.

Now the DE shall be allowed to undertake actual transfer/transaction of saleable component under its share/ownership to the prospective buyers only after the prescribed land and EWS housing component is sold/transferred to the eligible beneficiaries identified by DDA/local bodies at the rates prescribed by DDA, a DDA statement said.

The proposals above will be forwarded to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification under section 57 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

The authority also approved the proposal for issuance of public notices for inviting objections and suggestions regarding increase in FAR under warehouse/warehousing schemes in MPD-2021.

Various requests from concerned local bodies were received regarding warehouses, warehousing schemes along with other related issues. Also due to changing times and introduction of numerous online shopping sites the demand for ‘warehouse to home’ model of business has increased the need for warehouses for various commodities.

It is proposed to increase maximum ground coverage for premises (integrated freight complex/wholesale market/warehousing schemes) use to 40 percent from 30 percent and maximum FAR to 100 percent from 80 percent. The additional FAR charge will be payable as decided by the government, a DDA statement said.

To incentivise in-situ rehabilitation projects DDA has proposed flexibility in use of land with higher FAR.

The policy provides for minimum residential component of the land area for rehabilitation of the squatters to be 60 percent and maximum area for remunerative use to be 40 percent.

The authority has now approved a proposal for issuance of public notice regarding proposed amendments/modifications that provide that the scheme should be designed in a composite manner with an overall maximum FAR of 400 on the residential component of the land, DDA officials said.

The maximum FAR of 300 on the remunerative component of the land shall be applicable irrespective of the landuse. Any use/mix of uses shall be permitted as proposed by the developer entity within the overall FAR of 300, in the remunerative component as per MPD provisions.

In case the developer entity proposes mix of uses, parking and other development control norms will be applicable on a pro-rata basis on the FAR utilised for the particular use.

The proposal for change of land use of DDA land measuring 14.6 hectares located at Mukarba Chowk from commercial to residential was also approved in principle and ‘influence zone plan’ to be prepared prior to issuance of public notice.