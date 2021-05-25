Coronavirus outbreak pushes up industrial rents in Delhi by 2.5%

Industrial rents have been rising steadily in key Indian markets over the last year, with Delhi seeing the biggest jump of 2.5 percent, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a report by global commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield has said.

Delhi may have reported the biggest rise in annual rent at $3.27 (around Rs 238) sq ft but it is Chennai that has the highest rent in the country at $3.41 (Rs 248) sq ft. The southern city ranks sixth on the least expensive markets list of the 2021 Global Logistics Outlook report by Cushman & Wakefield. Delhi is at number five.

London is the most expensive market with rents at $24.90 sq ft per annum and Hong Kong ranks second with $19.93, says the report that analyses key drivers affecting growth, global leasing dynamics and provides an outlook for the sector.

The Indian warehousing and logistics sector has been on a higher growth path over the last four years. COVID-19 and the subsequent supply chain disruptions coupled with continued growth in e-commerce have put the sector firmly at the centre stage.

Hyderabad ($2.45 sq ft a year) and Ahmedabad ($2.61 sq ft) occupy the top two slots on the least expensive markets’ list which has six Indian cities on it.

Given that the Indian market has been largely unorganised, the scope for growth in large, investment-grade warehousing developments remains huge. Demand has been robust over the last 18-24 months with rentals firming up across major Tier I markets, says the report.

Market activity will be driven by large e-commerce, third-party logistics, FMCG, retail, consumer electronics, pharma and healthcare sectors.

Over the medium to long term, competitive rentals and broader favourable trends such as the rising middle class, rapid urbanisation and policy support from the government will enhance the competitive edge and investment potential of the Indian warehousing and logistics sector, it says.

Robust demand outlook will be complemented by higher Grade A warehousing supply in Tier I and II cities and deployment of long-term institutional capital, especially through dedicated platforms.

The post-Covid-era will witness a steady evolution of warehousing and logistics into a mainstay of the Indian real estate sector, it says.