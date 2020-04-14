App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | UP RERA extends deadline of real estate projects by three months

The Authority has also decided to defer the hearings of all the complaints listed till May 3, 2020

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

After MahaRERA and Karnataka RERA, UP RERA on April 14 extended the validity period of registration of real estate projects in the state by three months on account of COVID-19.

“In view of the dislocation of the construction activity under the real estate projects, CREDAI and NAREDCO have requested the Authority to extend the completion date of the projects as done by some other state RERAs,” UP RERA said in a statement.

In view of the slow pace of construction work due to the need for social distancing and movement restrictions and stoppage of the work following the national lockdown in March, the Authority has decided to extend by three months the date of completion of the projects with the date of completion between March 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020, it said.

The revised registration certificate of such projects will be issued separately and send to the concern promoters, the authority said in a statement.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

It has also decided to defer the hearings of all the complaints listed till May 3, 2020. “Fresh dates would be communicated to the parties later,” it said.

It will be conducting the hearings of the complaints through video conferencing after May 3 or when the lockdown conditions are relaxed.

“Under this arrangement the Authority will be scheduling 10-15 complaints before each of the benches at Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar after intimating the parties about the revised schedule. Only those parties will be able to participate in virtual hearing which download the suggested Apps on their mobile phones/laptops/desktops supported by audio-visual system. None of the parties or the representatives will be allowed to appear before the bench,” it said.

Last week, UP RERA had told Moneycontrol that the Authority is expected to take a decision on extending delivery timelines of real estate projects soon and is currently awaiting clarity on the duration of the lockdown.

“There has been a complete lockdown and naturally all deadlines will get affected. Having said that, there is a need for clarity on the duration - the effect and how long it will last - before a decision is taken. At this stage putting any period is ad hoc. So we would wait for a while as one thing is certain that nothing is happening during the lockdown,” UP RERA Chairperson Rajiv Kumar told Moneycontrol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the countrywide lockdown till May 3.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Real Estate #UPRERA

