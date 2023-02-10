Chintels Paradiso residents stage protest to mark one year of roof collapse

Hundreds of residents of Chintels Paradiso housing complex on February 10 staged a protest at the Gurugram deputy commissioner's office to mark one year of the roof collapse incident, and pressed for their demands of reconstruction of flats at the same site or give them compensation at contemporary market rate.

Rakesh Hooda, president RWA Chintels Paradiso housing complex, said that Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav met the protesting residents and assured them that the administration will write to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to consider the demand of reconstruction of flats at the same site.

He said that protestors also gave a memorandum of their demands to the DC. The other demands included release of the structural safety audit report of towers E and F of the society, compensation at contemporary market rates and to increase the amount paid by the builder against the rent of the affected residents of tower D.

Another resident of the society, Manoj Singh, said that the DC has assured that he will also raise the issue of reconstruction of flats at same site with the Haryana Chief Minister, after demolishing the existing tower.

Calls and text messages sent to the DC Gurugram to seek his comment on the development did not yield response.

On February 10, 2022, the ceilings of several flats in Tower D in the housing complex collapsed, claiming the lives of two women.

Following the recommendations of a structural safety audit report by IIT-Delhi, the DC had, on November 9, 2022, ordered demolition of the tower in question, and evacuation of neighbouring towers E and F. However, the authorities have not specified any deadline to demolish the tower.

