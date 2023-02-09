English
    One year of Chintels roof collapse in Gurugram: An uncertain future awaits residents

    After the collapse of a roof in Tower D Chintels Paradiso society, 28 families have been living in rented premises. Also, even after a structural audit found deficiencies in the construction, affected residents have not been given alternative flats or compensation.

    Ashish Mishra

    A year after the roof collapse of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 in Gurugram, an uncertain future awaits Vikram Gambhir (68), and other residents, who have all been forced to take up homes on rent, despite paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for units that collapsed last year.

    Gambhir says the incident has severely affected the lives of the residents of the society.

    “We do not want to remember the incident. We only want either a flat of the same size in the same locality with similar specifications or compensation at current market rates. So far, it has been a year in a limbo, chasing justice and living in uncertainty,” Gambhir told Moneycontrol.

    On February 10, 2022, the ceilings of several flats in Tower D in the housing complex collapsed, claiming the lives of two women.