Awfis to launch 85,000 sq ft co-working space in Noida

Co-working company Awfis will be launching a new 85,000 sq ft centre in Noida, strengthening its foothold in the NCR.

The new over 1,500 seat centre located in River Side Tower, sector 125, Noida will go live by end of March 2022. It is in line with Awfis’ vision of opening 200 centres across the country by the end of 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the new centre, Amit Ramani, CEO and founder, said, “We are delighted to partner with River Side Tower to open this new workspace in Noida, which is rapidly emerging as one of India’s leading business hubs for large scale companies and startups alike.”

“The sharp recovery and the growing demand for flex workspaces from this region inspired us to continue to create grade-A flex workspaces, so as to facilitate businesses of all sizes in the market. We are confident that this trend will continue to grow and even the most traditional companies will see merit in setting up hub and spoke offices to help people work in close proximity to their homes allowing them to spend lesser time in commuting,” he said.

Currently, Awfis has 11 co-working centres in the Delhi-NCR region and the company plans to open 10-15 more centres in the market the by end of 2022.

On the back of strong demand for flex workspaces, Awfis launched over 50 centres with 30,000 seats and entered three new markets in the past 15 months.

The company currently has 121 centres with 70,000 seats across 14 cities and will continue to strengthen its foothold across India to establish a network of 200 centres in 2022.