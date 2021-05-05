MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends video KYC to proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and more

The scope to Video KYC has been extended to a new category of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and beneficial owners of legal entities, Das said .

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced rationalisation of the know your customer (KYC) compliance norms on May 5 as Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a string of measures to shore up financial institutions with the second coronavirus wave threatening economic recovery.

In an unscheduled speech, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Taking forward the initiatives of the Reserve Bank for enhancing customer convenience, it has been decided to rationalise certain components of the extant KYC norms."

It includes the extension of the scope of video KYC, known as the video-based customer Identification process (V-CIP) for new categories of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and beneficial owners of Legal Entities and for periodic updation of KYC.

The bank has also decided the conversion of limited KYC accounts opened on the basis of Aadhaar e-KYC authentication in non-face-to-face mode to fully KYC-compliant accounts, he said.

The use of KYC Identifier of Centralised KYC Registry (CKYCR) for V-CIP and submission of electronic documents, including identity documents issued through DigiLocker, proof of identity will also be enabled now.

Close

Related stories

The RBI governor also announced the introduction of more customer-friendly 10 options, including the use of digital channels for updating KYC details.

No punitive restriction on operations of customer accounts will be imposed till December 31, 2021 if where periodic KYC updating is due or pending, RBI has told regulated entities unless warranted due to any other reason or under instructions of any regulator/enforcement agency/court of law, etc.

Account-holders should update their KYC during the period, Das added.

Follow LIVE updates of the RBI Governor’s unscheduled address here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India
first published: May 5, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.