May 05, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

RBI Governor Address LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das to make a speech at 10 am

RBI Governor Address LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech at 10 am today.

RBI Governor Address LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an address at 10 am today, amid a ferocious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other COVID-induced restrictions have been imposed in many states, which is expected to hurt the economy. The central bank did not provide further details of Das' speech.
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • May 05, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    RBI Governor Address LIVE Updates: The crisis-ridden microfinance industry has asked the RBI's permission to restructure borrower loans and sought urgent liquidity assistance as the second coronavirus wave hurts operations, sources have said.

    RBI Governor Shaktianta Das on May 3 met the representatives of NBFC- MFIs and the two industry associations— Sa-Dhan and MFIN (microfinance institutions network), sources said. Deputy governors MK Jain and MD Patra and other top RBI officials attended the meeting.

  • May 05, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST
  • May 05, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Good morning! Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an address at 10 am today, amid a ferocious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other COVID-induced restrictions have been imposed in many states, which is expected to hurt the economy. Stay tuned for updates.

