RBI Governor Address LIVE Updates: Shaktikanta Das to make a speech at 10 am

May 05, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

RBI Governor Address LIVE Updates: The crisis-ridden microfinance industry has asked the RBI's permission to restructure borrower loans and sought urgent liquidity assistance as the second coronavirus wave hurts operations, sources have said.

RBI Governor Shaktianta Das on May 3 met the representatives of NBFC- MFIs and the two industry associations— Sa-Dhan and MFIN (microfinance institutions network), sources said. Deputy governors MK Jain and MD Patra and other top RBI officials attended the meeting.

Read the full story