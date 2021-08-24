MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank's MD & CEO

The decision to re-appoint Sandeep Bakhshi as the MD and CEO had already received the shareholders' nod at the annual general meeting held in August 2019, ICICI Bank said.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
File image of ICICI Bank CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi

File image of ICICI Bank CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, the private lender said in a regulatory filing on August 24.

The re-appointment will come into effect on October 15, 2021, and the tenure will continue till October 3, 2023.

The decision to re-appoint Bakhshi as the MD and CEO had received the nod of shareholders nearly two years ago, ICICI Bank said.

"The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on August 9, 2019 had already approved the appointment of Mr. Bakhshi for a period effective from October 15, 2018 upto October 3, 2023," ICICI Bank stated in the NSE filing.

Bakshi, who was hand-picked by his mentors — KV Kamath and N Vaghul, took over the charge in October 2018, after his predecessor Chanda Kochhar's exit following the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan controversy.

Close

Related stories

Prior to his appointment as MD and CEO, Bakhshi was a wholetime director and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ICICI Bank.

Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group since 1986 and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Over years, Bakshi has worked across responsibilities including business development, project appraisals, project monitoring, and business restructuring.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ICICI Bank #RBI #Sandeep Bakhshi
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.