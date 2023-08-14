Rakesh Jhunjhunwala meticulously planned investment trusts for his family: Berjis Desai

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a 'very meticulous planner'

Moneycontrol revisits the investing philosophy of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his first death anniversary.

The late 'Big Bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was known for some outrageous bets as a trader in stocks. But that devil-may-care approach in front of the trading screen masked a deeper quality of his known only to close friends.

“He was a very meticulous planner,” said Berjis Desai, former managing partner of J Sagar Associates and a confidante of the ace investor.

In an interview on CNBCTV18 in 2022, Desai revealed how Jhunjhunwala planned trusts to manage funds and investments for his family.

“His prime concern was always his family and his partners including Utpal (Sheth) and Amit (Goela). Many people believed that he was erratic, because of his persona. But when it came to the estate planning for the family, it was done in a very systematic way. The childrens’ trust was formed almost seven or eight years ago and they hold very substantial investments,” Desai said.

Desai added that the investments made by the trust are long term in nature.

“It is the philosophy the investment committee, which he constituted that also comprises Utpal and Amit, has recommended. These are long term investments which should not be disturbed easily, unless some event require divestment.”

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and their three children - daughter Nishtha and twin sons Aryaman and Aryaveer.

