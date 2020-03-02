Tata Tele Business Services emerge key enabler for SMEs to harness digital transformation wave

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) India’s leading enterprise connectivity solution provider showcased an array of technology solutions for the SMEs at Do Big Conclave – its flagship customer programme. The conclave under the aegis of the theme “Technologies to power up growth for Fintech and Insurance” witnessed participation from over hundred delegates from SME community.

Elaborating on the TTBS initiative, Mr. Mahendra Tiwari, General Manager - SME Operations, TTBS said, “Digitization of processes and transactions enables creation of digital footprints. These data-generated impressions can be leveraged by FinTech companies to make more realistic and informed business decisions. TTBS has a progressive approach of partnering SMBs in the capacity of a technology enabler/ subject matter expert that provides them with differentiated ICT solutions. Our objective is to provide products and services that significantly impact the competitiveness of our customers and enable then to DO BIG.”

In his keynote address, Mr G. Ramachandran, Director Keirestu Forum said, “SMEs are the heart of the country’s economy making a significant contribution towards the country’s GDP (45%) and employment (85%) in the last five years yet their contribution is practically unheard of especially during the recession stages. For SMEs, there is an acute need for open banking where third party Fintech companies can help provide access to SMEs in various transactions.”

“Digital transformation for SMEs will enable to flourish even further and technologies such as block chain and distributed ledger should be extended to SMEs as well. They (the SMEs) need to change their mind set and get into the process of learning new skills and unlearning the old and existing ones. Technology enabled Fintech companies will play an important role in this direction.”, added Mr Ramachandran.

Speaking on Digital Transformations-Challenges for SMEs, Mr Samir Sathe, Executive Vice President, Advantage Program, Wadhwani Foundation threw light on various challenges which will be thrown up during the technological evolution of SMEs. “The challenges are full disclosure of information, mistrust in data, threat of cyberattack, lack of education, organisation of discipline and culture. For SMEs to be technologically evolved the need of the hour is address all the challenges one by one through training sessions.”

Technology adoption is one of the key challenges for SMEs given the huge capex requirements for setting up Cloud services, voice, cloud storage and data security services. Solutions offered by Tata Tele Business Services however provide a level playing field to SMEs to compete with big corporates by offering a host of state-of-the-art technology driven services at affordable prices, thereby bridging the digital divide.

TTBS Smart VPN solutions enable SMEs to maximize their growth potential, optimise connectivity costs, enhance their customers’ experience and securely extend reach with instant access to cloud platforms. As SMEs are embracing digital, they are benefitting greatly by adopting cloud-based servers but are struggling to protect their data in transit as well as manage and monitor exactly who accessed these services. With Smart VPN, they can now have easy to use and highly secure interface and diverse selection of location specific servers, which allow for reduced latency, high bandwidth and unobstructed internet access.

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), part of prestigious Tata Group, is the country’s leading enabler of connectivity and communication solutions for businesses. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud, security, IoT and marketing solutions, TTBS offers the largest portfolio of ICT services for businesses in India. Also, with fibre optic network running across 125,000 km., operations in over 60 cities, 1000+ partners and the largest team with 2000+ professionals, TTBS is well geared up to cater to the small, medium & large business community in India. Focus on customer centricity and innovation has helped TTBS garner recognition from customers and peers alike. Some recent accolades include- the CII Award for Customer Obsession, ET Telecom Award for Safety App, World Quality Congress Award for innovation in LOLA (low latency) services, and CMO Asia Award for our thought leadership platform - Do Big Symposium.

