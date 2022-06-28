PM, senior ministers condole with family on the passing away of industrialist Pallonji Mistry

File image of Pallonji Mistry and his son Shapoor Mistry (Source: Forbes)

Pallonji Mistry, one of India's leading infrastructure and construction tycoons, died at the age of 93 in his south Mumbai residence on the night of June 27, as reported by CNBC TV18.

Mistry's demise led to condolence messages across Twitter. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1541652207417835520?s=20&t=OMG-5dC287A0u8cz9deuFQ

"Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones," Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted in remembrance of the former chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Senior politicians and cabinet ministers showered praises upon the industrialist's contribution to the economy. "Deeply saddened on the unfortunate demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, commerce & industry will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family & friends. OM Shanti," said Nitin Gadkari, paying respects to the industrialist who was also the single largest shareholder in the Tata Group.

Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shri Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades. Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry Ji. A distinguished business leader, his contributions in the field of commerce & industry and his philanthropic work shall always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & admirers. Om Shanti."