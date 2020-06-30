App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inflated electricity bills | Power companies to look into complaints: Uddhav Thackeray

Several consumers in Mumbai have reported inflated electricity bills - as much as three to four times higher than the usual bill amount.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid several complaints of exorbitant electricity bills, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 30 said the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has asked power companies to look into the complaints.

"Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed power companies to show transparency in its billing procedures and redress the consumer complaints immediately," Thackeray said in a tweet.

Also Read | Inflated electricity bills | Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and other stars express shock

Close
Several consumers in Mumbai have reported massive electricity bills - as much as three to four times higher than the usual bill amount.

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane and comedian Vir Das also tweeted about their inflated electricity bills.


MERC has said power supply should not be disconnected till a consumer's complaint is redressed, CNBC-TV18 reported. Consumers have been given the option of paying the amount in EMIs.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:16 pm

