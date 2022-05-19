English
    Port Blair airport to get new terminal building by October 2022

    The new terminal building, which has a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm, will be able to handle 1,200 people during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers yearly.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Work in progress at the Port Blair airport (Image: https://www.pib.gov.in/)

    Work in progress at the Port Blair airport (Image: https://www.pib.gov.in/)


    The Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will get a new integrated terminal building to handle the increased passenger traffic. The Airports Authority of India has started work on the project, which is expected to cost around Rs 707.73 crore.

    According to a press release issued by the government, the new terminal building, which has a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm, will be able to handle 1,200 people during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers yearly. The three levels of the new passenger terminal structure will be lower ground, higher ground, and first floor.

    The lower ground floor will be utilised as remote arrival, bus lounge, and service area, the upper ground floor will be used for passenger departure and arrival, and the first floor will be used as a Security Hold Area for international travellers.

    The terminal's design is shell-shaped portraying water and islands. The new building is a 120-metre-long steel-framed structure with aluminum sheet roofing and cable net glass. Skylights throughout the roof will provide 100 percent natural illumination, allowing the entire terminal to be lit by natural light for 12 hours.

    There will be 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges, and four conveyor belts. The airport will also be improved with ample parking for cars, taxis, and buses.

    The development of an extra area is currently underway, and this will add four additional bays for aircraft parking. The project is expected to be completed by October 2022. More than 80 percent of the work is already completed.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airports Authority of India #Andaman & Nicobar #aviation #Port Blair #Veer Savarkar International Airport
    first published: May 19, 2022 07:06 pm
