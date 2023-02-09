English
    Should you prepay your home loan now, after six policy rate hikes?

    The RBI increased the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points; home loan rates are expected to go up further.

    Ashwini Kumar Sharma
    February 09, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST
    Should you prepay home loan

    The misery of home loan borrowers is set to worsen after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate yet again by 25 basis points (bps) on February 8. This is the sixth consecutive hike in the policy rate, taking the overall increase to 250 bps since May 2022.

    As a result, the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of borrowers which have already increased significantly, will go up further.

    “The rate hike of 25 bps today will make EMIs expensive by approximately 2-4 percent. Borrowers will either have to shell out extra money to repay their loans or will have to extend the tenure,” said V Swaminathan, executive chairman of Andromeda Sales and Apnapaisa.com, a loan distributing platform.

    As per Andromeda’s calculations, the EMI for a 20-year home loan of Rs 70 lakh at 7 percent in May 2022 will increase by Rs 10,978 each month to Rs 65,249 per month, considering the present home loan interest rate of 9.5 percent for the same tenure. That’s an increase of 20 percent in the EMI, assuming the loan tenure remains the same.