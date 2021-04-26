MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SBI new video KYC: No need to visit branch to open savings account

SBI said, "This digital initiative powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technology is a contactless and paperless process."

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
SBI said,

SBI said, "This digital initiative powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technology is a contactless and paperless process."

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) - on its mobile banking app Yono - has launched a Video KYC based account opening feature. With this new feature, India's largest lender will allow customers to open an account with SBI without having to visit a bank branch.

SBI said, "This digital initiative powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technology is a contactless and paperless process."

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of online Savings Bank account opening facility which is very much necessary in the current pandemic situation. This is a step ahead to ensure customers’ safety, financial security, and cost-effectiveness," Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI said.

Khara further added, "We believe this initiative will add a new dimension to mobile banking and empower customers to go digital for their banking needs. This development is yet another proof of our commitment to a digital India."

Here's how customers can use this new functionality who are planning to open a new savings account with SBI, will be able to avail this new feature.

Close

Related stories

-Download YONO app on your phone

-Click on ‘New to SBI’, and select ‘Insta Plus Savings Account’

-Then, the customer needs to enter their Aadhaar details in the app

-Once the Aadhar authentication is complete, the user need to input personal details

-Then, the customer has to schedule a video call to complete the KYC process

-On successful completion of Video KYC, the account will be automatically opened.

YONO has 80 million downloads and over 37 million registered users and was launched in November 2017. On the YONO platform, SBI has partnered with over 100 e-commerce players in more than 20 plus categories.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #personal finance #State Bank of India
first published: Apr 26, 2021 08:54 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.