Punjab National Bank reduces cash withdrawal charges for doorstep banking services

In view of the ongoing pandemic, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced that it has reduced cash withdrawal charges through doorstep banking services. Customers will now have to pay Rs 50 in order to avail cash withdrawal services.



In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to Rs 50. For more information, log on to: https://t.co/wArxNqERSM Now stay in & stay safe! pic.twitter.com/lh0IJhxITA — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) May 20, 2021

The bank said the concession is available only for May and June 2021. The discounted charges will be applicable for only two cash withdrawals in a month, it said.

Customers of any public sector bank can book cash withdrawal service using DSB App / Web Portal or by calling on the toll-free number. The bank account of the customer should be either linked to Aadhaar or Debit Card for availing real-time cash withdrawal facility.

DSB agent will visit the customer’s address for providing service through Micro ATM-based secure technology. Per transaction limit is minimum Rs 1,000 and maximum Rs 10,000.

The doorstep delivery service also includes pick-up services (from customer to branch) like negotiable instruments (cheques/draft/pay order), cheque book requisition slip, 15G/15H forms, IT/GST challans, standing instructions request, and digital life certificate (through Jeevan Pramaan App).

It also includes delivery services (from branch to customer) like account statement, non-personalised cheque book draft, pay order, term deposit receipt, acknowledgement, TDS/Form 16 certificate issuance, and pre-paid instrument/gift card.

PSB Alliance is an umbrella setup of all public sector banks, jointly offering important customer-oriented services envisaged by the Government of India under ease of banking reforms.

Door Step Banking is one such initiative taken by PSB Alliance through which customers can avail banking transaction services at their doorstep. It is being implemented with the help of Door Step Banking (DSB) agents in 100 major centres across the country for offering different financial as well as non-financial banking services.