How to get your credit report in a language of your choice

Your credit score is a crucial statistic. But reports are available only in English and credit bureaus have not yet started offering reports in regional languages. Worry no more. You can now read and download your credit report in regional languages: Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Kannada, in addition to English on Paisabazaar.com. In these COVID-19 pandemic times, when banks have become wary of lending, a good credit score comes in handy if you wish to take a loan. Hence, tracking and maintaining a strong credit score becomes critical, but language is often a barrier for many customers.

A customer survey last year conducted by Paisabazaar.com revealed that over 60 per cent of the customers preferred to have the option of reading their credit reports in their own language, along with English. In December 2019, Paisabazaar.com began offering free credit reports in Hindi and over 10 lakh consumers have downloaded reports, which is a good response.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, says, “Over the years, conversations with customers and data have indicated a clear and dire need of deeper awareness around credit scores. The introduction of the credit report in Hindi last year was a step in that direction. We now want to take this initiative deeper across diverse geographies.”

Presently, individual credit bureaus do not offer the facility of downloading credit reports in regional languages.

What is the need for credit report in regional languages?

According to Paisabazaar.com, 36 per cent of its customers wishing to check their credit scores and reports are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Credit reports are now available in these states’ languages. You can track the active or closed bank accounts, credit cards and loan accounts closely in the credit report.

Also, according to RBI data, Maharashtra tops the states in terms of outstanding credit and number of loan accounts with scheduled commercial banks. The top 10 states also include Karnataka on fourth, Telangana on sixth and Andhra Pradesh on ninth position.

“By building the credit score product in regional languages, Paisabazaar.com is not only promoting credit awareness and financial literacy but also offering a wider choice and enhanced experience to the consumers in India,” says Nanaiah Kalengada, Managing Director and India Country Head of Equifax.

How do I get a credit report in a regional language?

To apply for a regional language credit report, you need to provide your name as per your bank records, date of birth, permanent account number (PAN), mobile number, etc. on Paisabazaar’s website. There are no charges for this credit report and you can apply for it multiple times throughout the year. You still need to choose a credit bureau (CIBIL, Experian, CRIF High Mark and Equifax) from which you want your credit score.

In case of disputes, what should I go?

Check your credit report thoroughly. If there are any disputes about loans or debt shown under your name, you need to register a complaint at paisabazaar.com. You will then be taken to the credit bureau website’s online dispute form. There, you need to provide your personal details and mention the discrepancy in the credit report and submit the form online.

The caveats

Registering at third-party websites to get your credit score comes at a slight disadvantage. By applying for a credit report from online aggregators, you enter their database, end up giving consent to provide customised recommendations and personalised offers of the products and services of the company and / or its business partners / affiliates. Also, the company will send you personalised offers of the financial products (cards, loans, etc.) on email, text message, call, etc.