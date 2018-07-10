Here are 5 ways to e-verify your income tax return

After filing your income tax returns, you need to get your ITR-V (return filing acknowledgement) verified. Earlier, it was mandatory for taxpayers to send the physical copy of ITR-V duly signed to income tax department in Bengaluru within 120 days of e-filing income tax return. Now, taxpayers can e-verify it in minutes in five different ways as explained here.

Your income tax returns can be e-verified by generating an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) which is a 10-digit alphanumeric code and unique to a PAN. On one EVC code only one online income tax return can be verified, so in case you revise your income tax return, you need to generate another EVC. After verifying your return via EVC, you are no longer required to send the physical ITR-V to CPC Centre, Bengaluru. Let’s understand ways to obtain EVC code:

Login to your net banking and check whether they are authorised by the income tax department to provide e-verification facilities. Also, your PAN should be validated via KYC before using this method. Then login to your net banking account and select e-verify option, which will redirect you to the government e-filing portal. Here, click on my account on e-filing page which will generate the EVC. This will be sent on your registered email id and mobile number. Using this EVC you can then e-verify your return.

To use this e-verification mode, login to government’s e-filing portal. Your Aadhar card should be linked with this portal to generate OTP for e-filing. Then click on the option 'generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my return'. After Aadhaar is authenticated and linked, an OTP will be sent to the taxpayer’s registered mobile number. Then this OTP can be used to e-verify the tax return. This OTP is valid for 10 minutes. After completing this e-verification method, you can download the acknowledgement from registered email address.

3. E-verification through government e-filing portal

To e-verify IT returns using government e-filing portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, taxpayers need to meet certain criteria i.e. income should be less than Rs 5 lakhs and you do not claim a refund. To use this mode, directly log on to the government’s e-filing portal mentioned. After login, click on e-verify and the EVC is sent to your registered email address and mobile number. Use this EVC to complete the e-verification process. However, it’s recommended to use other methods discussed for e-verification if you don’t meet the set criteria or you are unsuccessful to complete the process.

Some banks are registered with the IT department for providing e-verification facility. So check with your bank before proceeding. EVC can be generated by swiping your ATM card in your bank ATM and by selecting an option of Pin for e-filing. Then EVC will be received on registered mobile number which can be used to verify your income tax returns on government portal. This method is useful if you are unable to login to your net banking account to generate EVC.

Before using this method, you need to provide your depository details on government e-filing portal which should be confirmed by the depository. Then select profile setting on portal and pre-validate your demat account. Choose verification mode as EVC using a demat account. You will receive EVC on your registered mobile number. Enter this EVC on e-filing portal to complete the verification process.