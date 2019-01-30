App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explainer | Why laddering fixed deposits makes for better investments

Laddering your fixed deposit also help you take care of the re-investment risk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol PF Bureau

Fixed deposits serve the purpose of achieving short-term goals, especially if you are in low income tax slabs. The fixed deposits being low-risk products work better for individuals with low-risk appetite, though they may not beat inflation. In addition to credit risk, there are two risks that investors face while investing in fixed deposits — liquidity risk and re-investment risk.

If you invest in fixed deposits issued by sovereign entities such as India Post, nationalised banks or even good names in private sector, then credit risk is negligible, if not entirely eliminated.

However, an investor can’t ignore liquidity needs. Laddering can address it. Laddering means you spread your fixed deposits across timeline. For example, if you have Rs 5 lakh to invest in fixed deposits make five fixed deposits maturing over one, three and five years, provided your financial goals permit. If you keep doing this at regular intervals, you will have fixed deposit maturing at regular intervals.

related news

Even if you need money in the interim period, you can opt for pre-mature withdrawal only to the extent of the money required. For example, assume that for a medical emergency you need Rs 2 lakh. If you have one fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh, and you break it you will be subject to penal rate of interest for entire Rs 5 lakh. Instead if you have five fixed deposits of Rs 1 lakh each, you may choose to break only two fixed deposits. Remaining money keeps earning interest at the rate that was contracted at the time of booking fixed deposit.

Laddering your fixed deposit also help you take care of the re-investment risk. It means the risk of a possibly lower return you will get at the time of reinvesting your money. If all your money is invested in one go, then you may have to book a fixed deposit at a much lower rate if the interest rates in the economy are at cyclical low. This may result in a significant cut in your cash-flows.

For example, if you have had put all your money in one-year fixed deposit of State Bank of India in August 2008 at 10% (rate prevalent back then) and maturing in September 2009, then at the time of maturity, you would have had to reinvest all your money at 6.5% if you choose to stay with State Bank of India.

To overcome such a situation, it is better to invest at varying point of time and build a ladder. This ensures not all your money comes for re-investment at a given point of time.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:15 am

tags #bank fixed deposits #Bonds #fixed deposits

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.