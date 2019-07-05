App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 makes national pension scheme effectively tax free

Last year the Union Cabinet had announced that 60% of the withdrawal from national pension scheme (NPS) will be tax free in the hands of the investor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman July 5 announced that the Finance Bill will give effect to the cabinet decision of increasing the limit of exemption from current 40 percent to 60 percent of payment on final withdrawal from NPS.

It also allows a deduction for the employer’s contribution up to 14 percent of salary from the current 10 percent, in case of the central government employees. The bill also includes the decision of allowing deduction under section 80C for a contribution made to Tier II NPS account by central government employees.

This brings in a big relief to the subscribers of NPS. This decision brings NPS almost at par with the employee provident fund (EPF).

Close

Last year, the Union Cabinet had announced that 60 percent of the withdrawal from national pension scheme (NPS) will be tax-free in the hands of the investor. Since the remaining money is used to purchase annuity it was a case of making withdrawal almost tax free. However, this decision was not notified. The finance bill presented in Lok Sabha when passed will make NPS a much better tool to plan for retirement.

related news

Each year individual investors can enjoy a tax break by investing up to Rs 50,000 in NPS under section 80CCD. The NPS lets individuals invest in equities, government securities and corporate bonds. The low cost of management charged by way of a low expense ratio of 0.1 percent makes it even more attractive. NPS along with traditional investment options such as EPF can help an individual build a large corpus for retirement.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Retirement #Tax

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.