Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People’s Bank of China picks up 1.75 crore shares in HDFC

The Chinese Central Bank has bought 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent of the shareholding, according to exchange data.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) purchased 1.75 crore shares in one of the largest housing finance lenders, HDFC Ltd, possibly in the March quarter.

The Chinese Central Bank has bought 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent of the shareholding, according to exchange data. The share purchase is likely to have happened between January and March.

The timing of the share purchase is significant given that HDFC shares have been sliding in the recent weeks. Since the first week of February, the shares have fallen by 41 percent.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd told CNBC-TV18 that People’s Bank of China held 0.80 percent stake as of March 2019 and that it has gone up by over 0.20 percent as of March 2020 to 1.01 percent.

Also read: Government of Singapore, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing MF feature among HDFC shareholders in March quarter

China has been buying stakes across major financial institutions in Asia amid the stock market crash in major economies. China, in recent years, has also significantly increased its investments in Asian countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, mainly in infrastructure projects and technology companies.

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC #People`s Bank of China

