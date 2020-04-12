Government of Singapore, People's Bank of China feature among HDFC shareholders in March quarter

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, Government of Singapore and People's Bank of China featured among the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that held significant size of shares in HDFC during the January-March quarter of financial year 2019-20.

The shareholding pattern data for the March quarter, released by HDFC on April 11, showed FPIs held 70.88 percent shares of the public shareholding segment of the financial firm.

Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund held 3.33 percent shares at the end of March quarter, followed by the Government of Singapore which held 3.23 percent shares and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund which held 1.74 percent shares in March quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (1.47 percent), Government Pension Fund - Global (1.11 percent), Europacific Growth Fund (1.09 percent) and Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool (1.07 percent) held shares in that order.

Moreover, People's Bank of China picked up 1.75 crore shares, or a 1.01 percent stake, in home finance major Housing Development Corporation Limited during the period between January-March 2020.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd told CNBC-TV18 that People’s Bank of China held 0.80 percent stake as of March 2019 and that it has gone up by over 0.20 percent as of March 2020 to 1.01 percent.

As per CNBC TV-18, while it is unclear when People's Bank of China bought the shares, it is likely that the purchases may have been made in March when the stock prices across the board were plunging in the wake of the rout in global financial markets.

Between the first week of February and the last week of March, HDFC's share price plunged 41 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 2,500 to a 52-week low of Rs 1,473. Its last traded price was Rs 1,701.25.