App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paysense raises $18 mn in a round led by PayU

This is Payu's second investment in Paysense, it said, adding that last year, it had infused money along with Nexus Ventures in a round of investment led by Jungle Ventures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fintech player Paysense has raised $18 million by selling an undisclosed stake in a round of funding led by Naspers-promoted payments provider PayU with  $11.5 million investment.

The city-headquartered Paysense is targeting to be a risk assessment provider for 160 million Indian households currently underserved by the lenders, a statement from Payu said.

This is PayU's second investment in Paysense, it said, adding that last year, it had infused money along with Nexus Ventures in a round of investment led by Jungle Ventures.

Fady Abdel-Nour, the global head for mergers and acquisitions and investments for Naspers' PayU, said the company's mission is to democratise credit across all its markets and Paysense has a great product, an outstanding team and an extensive market opportunity.

related news

"India has one of the largest financially underserved populations in the world. We are constantly innovating to serve this population using net new ways of assessing these customers through our instant credit decisioning models," Paysense's co-founder and chief executive Prashanth Ranganathan said.

Credit products offered by the company include aspirational e-commerce purchases, family vacations, home renovations or a medical emergency, he said.

PayU's global head for credit business Siddhartha Jajodia said it believes in the strategic use of data which Paysense is doing and added that its investee company has a robust growth trajectory and a "high potential to become a strong alternative to the current credit infrastructure."
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Startup

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.