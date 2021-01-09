MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Panel recommends changes to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code through an ordinance: Report

The panel, led by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson MS Sahoo, has invited public comments on the proposed amendments.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

A panel of experts has suggested changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) through an ordinance, which would enable corporate turnaround plans to be negotiated outside tribunals.

The panel said it is the right time to allow pre-packaged resolution schemes, Mint reported. Such schemes are negotiated outside bankruptcy tribunals and later placed before a judiciary for approval.

"The code may be amended quickly, preferably by an ordinance, to provide for the formal part of pre-pack. The code may make a skeletal provision enabling pre-pack, while the informal part could be left to market practice or guided by self-regulation, guidelines and best practices," the newspaper quoted the panel's report as saying.

Also read: Over 50% of real estate cases under IBC closed in 2020

The panel, led by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson MS Sahoo, has invited public comments on the proposed amendments by January 22.

Close

Related stories

"It may commence in respect of defaults from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore and COVID-19 defaults for which insolvency resolution process is not available today, followed by default above Rs 1 crore, and then default from Rs 1 to Rs 1 lakh," the panel was quoted as saying.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings by another three months, starting from December 25, 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #IBC #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
first published: Jan 9, 2021 10:02 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | States conduct second dry run for vaccinations; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against new COVID-19 variants, says study

Coronavirus Essential | States conduct second dry run for vaccinations; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against new COVID-19 variants, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.