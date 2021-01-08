Over 50% of real estate cases under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code closed in 2020

Almost half of the real estate cases filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by invoking the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016 (IBC) have been resolved, an analysis has said.

Both IBC and RERA reforms strengthened the hands of homebuyers, giving them alternate forums to get justice. Homebuyers can now file claims before the consumer courts under RERA, and before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by invoking IBC.

As per data by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), there has been a steady increase in the number of CIRP cases over the last four years. Of the total 4,008 cases since inception, real estate accounts for nearly 20% share or approximately 793 CIRPs as of September-end 2020.

Of these, over 50 percent or approximately 398 CIRPs have already been closed while 395 remain for which banks and operational creditors are seeking resolution, an analysis by Anarock has said.

Data trends also indicate that there has been a steady progress in the total percentage of resolved CIRPs q-o-q. As on Jul-September 2018, out of the total admitted 209 CIRPs in real estate, just 33 percent were closed. While as on July-September 2020, of the total 793 cases, over 50 percent are closed, it said.

“Thus, the bankruptcy reform has sought to rebalance the rights of lenders and shareholders of defaulting firms so that the fear of loss of ownership and management control would force the promoters in deciding a rescue package. The buyers and creditors today may have avenues of seeking legal intervention and reliefs to secure their debts and investments liberally from these bodies, the solutions need to be expedited and implemented,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO – ANAROCK Capital.

By 2019 end, nearly 5.76 lakh units (launched in 2013 or before) valued at over Rs 4.64 lakh crore were delayed/stalled in seven major cities. To mitigate this impediment the government has initiated the Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore in 2019.

Since the inception of the provisions for corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRPs) on December 1, 2016, a total of 4,008 CIRPs across various sectors had commenced as of September-end 2020.

Of these, 473 have been closed on appeal or review or settled, 291 have been withdrawn, 1,025 have ended in orders for liquidation and 277 have ended in approval of resolution plans. At present 1,942 CIRPs remain, for which banks and operational creditors are seeking resolution.

Periodic Amendments to IBC

The IBC was one of Modi government’s biggest reforms since December 2016 which brought badly-needed clarity into India’s bankruptcy framework.

During the course, it changed the definition of ‘financial debt’ and permitted even individual homebuyers to invoke IBC to commence CIRP against a developer. Effectively, it put homebuyers at par with other secured financial creditors such as banks and institutional creditors.

On the flipside, this amendment was misused by some miscreants because even a single complaint by one homebuyer would drag the concerned company into insolvency cases. In various cases, this clause was seen to be detrimental for many developers and the project in concern.

However, in late 2019 a new amendment was further made to the IBC which set a caveat for homebuyers to file an insolvency case against errant developers.

As per the new rule, a minimum of 100 buyers or 10% of the total homebuyers (whichever is minimum) can now file for bankruptcy. While its pros and cons on both homebuyers and developers is debatable, it is good for certain developers who had been unnecessarily dragged into insolvency by just one individual.

Further, Section 12 of the IBC (Amendment) Act 2019 mandates that CIRP of a corporate debtor must conclude within 330 days from the insolvency commencement date including any extension of the period of the CIRP granted and the time taken in legal proceedings in relation to the resolution process.

Additionally, if the CIRP of a corporate debtor has been pending for more than 330 days, it has to be completed within 90 days from the date of the amendment.

As on September end 2020, nearly 1,442 cases of the 1,942 ongoing CIRPs had exceeded the 270-day timelines, while 349 cases exceeded 180 days. However, in 2020, these timelines were relaxed due to the COVID-19 outbreak wherein the nationwide lockdown period – approximately 68 days - has been excluded while calculating the overall number of 330 days.