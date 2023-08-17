OYO to facilitate skill training for Haryana youths at its vacation home businesses abroad

Hospitality tech platform OYO will facilitate on-the-job training across its vacation home business in countries such as Denmark to selected youth from Haryana in conjunction with Vishwakarma Skills University.

OYO signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) with Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) and the Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana government, the company stated.

"By facilitating partnerships between educational institutions, government agencies, and private sector companies like OYO, the state government is actively working to enhance its young population's employability and skill sets.

"Today's MoU signing initiative not only will contribute to the economic development of the state but also foster international cooperation and cultural exchange through the movement of skilled workers," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

He said that the youth is a significant asset, and creating employment opportunities abroad will lead to substantial improvements in their lives.

The chief minister shared the outline of a plan in which the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited will collaborate with OYO. Under this plan, they will select youngsters registered on HKRNL, who will receive skill training aligned with the specific job requirements identified by the company.

Vishwakarma Skill University will be responsible for providing this training and awarding the corresponding certificates, said the chief minister.

He further shared that once the training is completed, the process of facilitating overseas employment for these youths will be managed by the Foreign Cooperation Department.

"The state government has taken the initiative to establish a dedicated overseas placement cell aimed at offering employment prospects in foreign countries to the youth," he said.

Founder and CEO, OYO, Ritesh Agarwal said, "the signing of this MoU has encouraged the company to take another important step and send fresh, out-of-university bright talent for technical and vocational roles in our vacation homes business in various European countries such as Denmark, Netherlands, etc." The trained students will also be given an allowance for the entire programme.

"OYO and Shri Vishwakarma Skills University will facilitate on-the-job training across OYO's vacation home business in countries such as Denmark to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to international hospitality," the company said.