Orion becomes official snacking partner of Punjab Kings for IPL 2023

Orion, one of the largest food companies of South Korea and makers of world-famous snacks, Turtle Chips, has announced its collaboration with Punjab Kings as the teams Official Snacking Partner for IPL 2023.

This collaboration between the two brands is a perfect match, with cricket and snacking being a complementary pairing. Sharing excitement on the association, Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India said, The name and emblem of Punjab Kings, represented by the fierce lion in the team's logo, embody the spirit of energy and flair that sets the team apart. As official snacking partners, we are thrilled to introduce/launch our latest offering, the world-renowned Turtle Chips, to fans and consumers alike. Our vision is to cultivate a long-lasting partnership that extends beyond the cricket field, allowing fans and consumers to indulge in the delectable and crunchy taste of Turtle Chips, available in five distinct flavors. As one of the largest markets for western salty snacks in India, Punjab was a natural and strategic choice for us. We look forward to celebrating the dynamic synergy between cricket and snacking. This year's Punjab Kings team has an exceptional array of talent, including renowned players such as Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and many more.

Commenting on the occasion, Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, We are proud to partner with Orion, a multinational brand, as a partner of Punjab Kings. Orion's rapid expansion in such a short period of time is a testament of the brands quality and standards, and we are confident that this partnership will enable them to further increase awareness and scale the reach of their products. Together, we look forward to creating a powerful and impactful association that will benefit our fans as well as both the brands. As part of this partnership, we aim to dial up brand awareness of Turtle Chips, our 4 layered patent snacks in India by focusing on creating digital consumer lead interventions with Punjab Kings for the IPL season added Raje Suneet Jain, Senior Category Manager, Orion India India is Orions 11th overseas production base with other manufacturing facilities spread across countries like Korea, Vietnam, and Russia. The companys India plant is focused on catering to local taste preferences and is producing a 100% vegetarian range of Choco-Pies & now Turtle Chips.

Since its advent in India, the company has onboarded 400 employees to drive the brands growth in the country and is aiming to add 500 more employees to its India team in the next two years.

