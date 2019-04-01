App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC gas output jumps 6.5% to record high in FY19

The growth rate was higher than the global average of 3-4 percent year-on-year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reversing years of decline, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has reported a record 6.5 per cent jump in natural gas production to 25.9 billion cubic meters in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as it doubles up efforts to raise domestic output to curb imports.

Natural gas production from ONGC-operated nomination fields, NELP blocks and joint venture assets reached 25.819 BCM in 2018-19 as compared to 24.61 BCM output in the previous fiscal, ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said.

The company is on course to produce 42 BCM by end of fiscal 2022, when its prized KG basin discoveries will come onstream.

"Some of our gas fields are very old like the Bassien field in western offshore. These continue to make a substantial contribution to the overall domestic production of gas because of continuous monitoring of the fields, applications of state-of-the-art technology and best possible reservoir management," Shanker said.

related news

A bulk of the output in the 2018-19 financial year came from fields that were given to ONGC on nomination basis. Gas output from these rose to 24.683 BCM against 23.43 BCM in the previous 2017-18 fiscal.

There has been a marginal increase in the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) fields also from 0.054 BCM to 0.073 BCM.

The growth rate was higher than the global average of 3-4 percent year-on-year.

Natural gas is the fastest growing primary energy source in the world. It is the cleanest burning petroleum-based fuel and has wide applications -- from being used to generate electricity to the running of automobiles (CNG) and firing kitchen stoves.

Aiming to reduce dependence on imports for meeting energy needs and cutting greenhouse emissions, India is looking at increasing consumption of natural gas by more than doubling its share in energy basket to 15 percent by 2030.

Shanker said, gas sales also recorded an impressive increase during the year with sales (provisional) standing at 20.472 BCM against the sales of 19.494 BCM in 2017-18.

During 2018-19, the company has, for the first time in its six-decade-old history, witnessed the highest ever gas production of 71 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in November 2018.

ONGC, he said, is taking all measures to sustain the production level and then grow further as per the company's operational blueprint.

The company has stepped up efforts to bring newer fields into production after Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a stiff target of reducing oil import dependence by 10 percent by 2022. India currently imports over 80 percent of its oil needs.

The growth in output was largely contributed by C-26 Cluster fields, Daman and Vasai East fields in the western offshore as well as sub-sea well S2AB in the eastern offshore, he said adding ONGC has charted out a plan to double the gas production at 42.7 BCM by 2021-22.

It is investing Rs 57,000 crore - one of the highest investments in the world in gas projects - in the high potential KG-DWN-98/2 project in the Bay of Bengal as well as in developing other discoveries on off the west coast.

First gas from the KG-DWN-98/2 project is targeted for end-2019 and peak output is envisaged at 16.56 mmscmd by 2022.

Giving details of projects that contributed to the increase, he said the incremental production came from Daman Offshore in the West as well as S1 –Vashishta in the eastern offshore. Some of the onshore fields too saw the trend of falling output reversed.

The Daman project has been completed at an investment of Rs 6,086 crore for a production profile of 26.93 BCM over a period of time. The project contributed 4.5 mmscmd last fiscal.

Similarly, ONGC has drawn an investment plan of Rs 5,725 crore for Vashishta and S1 for total gas production of 14.61 BCM. Current production from the project stands at 3 mmscmd.

One of the major breakthrough On-shore projects is Tripura Gas Project for which an investment plan of Rs 5,000 crore is being drawn up to recover 49.37 BCM gas up to the profile period. Current gas production from the block is 4.5 mmscmd.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #ONGC

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

BJP Fields Arjun Sethi's Son in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Seat

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.