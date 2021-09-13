Ola Electric FutureFactory to be run entirely by women

Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on September 13 that Ola FutureFactory would be run entirely by women employing over 10,000 women at full capacity. Aggarwal said this would make it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility across the world.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!

"This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board. We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory" Aggarwal said in a blogpost.