    Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data

    Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%, to $83.33 a barrel by 1456 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.30, or 1.7%, at $77.18. The two contracts shed about 1% in the previous session.

    February 03, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
    Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China.

    Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%, to $83.33 a barrel by 1456 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.30, or 1.7%, at $77.18. The two contracts shed about 1% in the previous session.

    Brent is poised to register a 3.6% decline this week while WTI is on course for a 2.3% drop.

    U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January amid a persistently resilient labour market, but a further moderation in wage gains should give the Federal Reserve some comfort in its fight against inflation.