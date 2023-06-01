Ohmium, NTPC sign country’s largest-ever green hydrogen electrolyser deal

green hydrogen

Ohmium International, a leading green hydrogen company, which designs, manufactures and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers, announced on June 1 that its India-based subsidiary has been selected as the PEM electrolyser partner of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC-REL), the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC.

The agreement is valid for two years till May 2025. "This green hydrogen opportunity is the largest-ever PEM electrolyser deal in India and one of the largest globally. Ohmium’s patented electrolysers are expected to be deployed in up to 400 megawatts (MW) of projects across a diverse range of industrial and commercial applications, including ammonia, transportation, and power, among others," the company said in a statement.

Ohmium’s technology is expected to help NTPC deploy 5 GW of renewable energy for green hydrogen and ammonia production. NTPC has set an ambitious goal to deliver 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

"Ohmium’s interlocking modular electrolysers provide a dense and dynamic solution that integrates with renewable energy resources and produces green hydrogen at a very competitive cost. It is fantastic to partner with NTPC REL as their preferred technology supplier on what is the largest PEM electrolyser deal in India to date,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium.

NGEL and UPRVUNL will develop RE Parks in UP

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lucknow on June 1 with an aim to collaborate in the development of renewable energy (RE) parks and projects and to facilitate in the government of India’s efforts towards energy transition.

The MoU was signed by Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NGEL) and Nidhi Kumar Narang, Director (Finance), UPRVUNL in the presence of P Guruprasad, MD (UPRVUNL), Praveen Saxena, Regional Executive Director (NR) of NTPC.

The MoU envisages the two organisations to collaborate through the setting up of floating and ground-mounted solar projects in the Rihand reservoir, other water bodies and any available vacant land, the development of a solar PV project dedicated to the solarisation of Ayodhya city and the setting up of RE parks and projects wherever land is made available.

"NGEL and UPRVUNL shall jointly work for the formation of a joint venture company (JVC) to meet the renewable generation obligation, flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal/hydro power stations through bundling with RE and energy storage," NTPC said in a statement issued on June 1.

NTPC is India’s largest power utility, with a total installed capacity of about 72 GW (including JVs and subsidiaries). As part of increasing its renewable energy portfolio, a fully owned subsidiary “NTPC Green Energy Limited” (NGEL) has been carved out, which shall take up renewable energy parks and projects, including development in the areas of green hydrogen, energy storage technologies and round-the-clock RE power.