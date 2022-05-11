Noida International Airport wins best infrastructure award from Architectural Review Future Projects

Noida International Airport at Jewar will be India’s first net zero emissions airport. (File Picture)

Noida International Airport, an upcoming airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has been won Best Infrastructure Award 2022 from Architectural Review Future Projects.

The airport’s passenger terminal has been designed by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP, merging Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency.

The terminal design envisions green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city, and providing flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future.

The structure will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. The terminal’s central landscaped courtyard will bring in natural light and ventilation reducing energy costs and CO2 footprint.

Other design elements synonymous with the local region’s architecture will include flights of steps at the terminal forecourt, like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar. Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river.

The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture.

“It is an honour to receive this award,” said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.

“On behalf of the design team, we are very proud to receive this prestigious award,” said Tomas Stokke, director, Haptic.

Zurich Airport International had selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP in December 2020 to design the passenger terminal of Noida International Airport





