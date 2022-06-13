English
    No ads promoting online betting, I&B Ministry issues advisory to media

    Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk, the advisory stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

    The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on June 13 issued an advisory to media platforms, asking them to refrain from accepting advertisements that promote online betting.

    "Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children," stated the advisory, which was issued to print, electronic and digital media.

    The advisory comes in light of instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

    "The advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978”, it added.

    The I&B ministry has further advised the online and social media platforms, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, "to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience", a government release noted.

    The advisory is expected to adversely affect the fantasy sports companies, who have been accused of promoting online betting.

    The industry, which is estimated to be of the size of around $4.5 billion, has long been demanding the government to come out with a clear, singular policy that regulates them.

    According to a report by consultant Deloitte and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), the industry is expected to grow to Rs 1.65 lakh crore by 2025, on the back of a 38 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
    Tags: #advertisements #I&B ministry #Ministry of Information and Broadcasting #online betting #online gambling
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 03:47 pm
