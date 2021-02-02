MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Neutral Havells India; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India


Havells (HAVL)’s revenue came in 18% above our estimates, supported by (a) strong pre-buying prior to price hikes across categories, (b) market share gains (at the cost of the unorganized sector), (c) a strong performance from Lloyd – owing to the shift to own manufacturing, which provides the ability to supply to the market v/s outsourcing brands (Voltas is an exception to this as the company had INR10b worth of inventory at Sep’20-end). With costs such as ad spends yet to normalize, adj. PAT grew 75% YoY, 29% ahead of our expectation. n The B2C and Residential portfolio did exceedingly well with 40% growth, while B2B (Industrial and Infra) saw growth in the mid-teens. Adj. for the low base of last year, the two-year revenue CAGR is back in the double digits at ~12%. While retail sales trailed primary sales in 3Q, we expect it to catch up subsequently. Also, with price hikes in place now, we expect revenues to sustain double-digit growth hereafter – although, we may see a marginal dip in volume offtake for around a month or some normalization of supply-side disruption for the unorganized sector. n With likely improvement in the demand outlook (as economic growth picks up), we increase our earnings assumption by 16–20% over FY21–23E. While the near-term outlook remains strong on the demand front, our FY21–23E EPS CAGR stands at 15% (v/s a revenue CAGR of 17%). This is because FY21 is turning out to be a high-base year v/s the earlier expectation of a fairly low base. We maintain our Neutral rating, with TP of INR1,100 (earlier: INR850), based on a higher target PE multiple of 50x v/s 45x earlier.


Outlook


We maintain our Neutral rating, with TP of INR1,100 (earlier: INR850), based on a higher target PE multiple of 50x v/s 45x earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Havells India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.