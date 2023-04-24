NEC India elevates Mayank Khandelwal as Head of Finance for global regional headquarters

Khandelwal's elevation is in line with the Japanese MNC's rollout of a new organisation structure to catalyse and augment the next phase of growth.

NEC Corporation India (NEC India) on April 24 announced that Mayank Khandelwal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, has been elevated to Head of Finance for NEC Corporation’s Global Regional Headquarters (RHQ) and Country Affiliates (CA) across the world. The promotion is effective from April 1, 2023.

Khandelwal's elevation is in line with the Japanese MNC's rollout of a new organisation structure to catalyse and augment the next phase of growth for the leading provider and integrator of IT and networking solution firm, a press release from the company said.

With this new structure, the CFOs of the worldwide regional headquarters and countries will work with Khandelwal to assist NEC in achieving its objectives while placing a strong emphasis on driving greater profitability, cash management and controllership and financial compliance.

Khandelwal has been with NEC India for three years and “has been instrumental in driving the growth and development of the finance function in the region”, the company said.

It added that he has also played a key role in strengthening and strategising its India growth story and institutionalised a strong operating mechanism, a greater focus on key business metrics and compliance as a whole. “With his rich domain experience, he will spearhead and further solidify the global finance function for NEC,” the release added.

Khandelwal’s elevation follows NEC’s recent moves to accelerate the growth of its global business pillars and the subsequent elevation of Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC India, to a global role wherein he will be heading Global Smart City Business in addition to the India responsibilities.