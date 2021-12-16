MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Navi Mumbai housing colony slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on resident for feeding stray dogs inside premises

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST
Representative image

A woman living in a housing complex in Navi Mumbai has alleged that the management committee of her residential society has imposed a fine of over Rs 8 lakh on her for feeding stray dogs inside the premises.

The management committee of the NRI Complex, which comprises over 40 buildings, has imposed the fine.

Talking to media, Anshu Singh said that the housing society imposes Rs 5,000 per day fine on those found feeding the stray dogs inside the complex.

"It is imposed as littering charges. My cumulative fine amount till now is over Rs 8 lakh.”

The society’s managing committee took a decision to fine those found feeding the canines inside the premises. This practice started in July 2021, she said, adding that a number of stray dogs are found roaming inside the complex.

Close

The cumulative fine amount imposed on another resident is Rs 6 lakh, she added.

Another resident, Leela Varma, said that the society watchmen follow those members who are feeding the dogs and note down their names.

It is then reported to the managing committee, which in turn calculates the fine.

However, Vinita Srinandan, secretary of the housing complex, told the media that children run after the stray dogs while going for tuition and senior citizens cannot move freely due to the fear.

"Then there are issues related to cleanliness and hygiene as these dogs soil the parking space and other areas and create a nuisance. The residents cannot sleep properly at night as the dogs keep howling throughout,” she said.

The housing society has created an enclosure for dogs, but some of the members still feed these animals in the open, she alleged.
PTI
Tags: #housing complex #India #Navi Mumbai
first published: Dec 16, 2021 08:08 pm

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

