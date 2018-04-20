App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NALCO likely to head higher: Akash Jain

"We believe there is room for more upside in NALCO as the rally in aluminium prices will augur well for its earnings in the coming quarters," says Akash Jain, Vice-president, Equity Research at Ajcon Global Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Akash Jain

We believe there is room for more upside in NALCO as the rally in aluminium prices will augur well for its earnings in the coming quarters. On Thursday, aluminium hit its highest in nearly seven years, amid growing supply concerns in the aftermath of US sanctions on Rusal.

The company has been grappling with losses in aluminium division and higher prices of aluminium will help it turn around its loss-making aluminium business. In addition, rise in alumina prices due the output curtailment at Alunorte, the world’s largest alumina refinery will also the help the company.

NALCO sells almost its entire alumina volume at spot or index prices against the earlier practice of bench-marking it to a certain percentage of the aluminium rates on the London Metal Exchange which is good for the company amidst rising alumina prices.

Akash Jain
Akash Jain
Vice President Equity (Research)|Ajcon Global Services Ltd

The stock has seen a significant rally of over 20 percent in the last eight trading days—the longest stretch since 2009-compared with 12.5 percent gains for Hindalco Industries and an 8.11 percent jump for Vedanta. The rally in metal stocks was especially on rising prices of aluminium and alumina after US sanctions on Russia’s United Co. Rusal, the largest producer of the base metal outside China.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice-president, Equity Research at Ajcon Global Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Nalco #Stocks Views

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.