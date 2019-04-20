App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MF wrap: Will FMP fiasco shift investors to safe haven FDs?

There are 94 FMPs that have invested in Essel Group companies, according to data from Morningstar.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Fixed maturity plans are far from being out of the woods yet.

Last week, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co wrote to the investors of Kotak FMP Series 127 saying it will not be able to pay the entire redemption amount. The scheme, a 3-year fixed maturity plan (FMP), was to mature on April 8.

This happened because of Kotak’s exposure to debt-laden Essel Group, the promoter of Zee group of companies.

There are 94 FMPs that have invested in Essel Group companies, according to Morningstar data.

    HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, which had Rs 902-crore investment in the Essel group companies’ debt securities across all its FMPs, had to roll over/extend the maturity of HDFC FMP 1168D Feb 2016 (1) a plan under HDFC Fixed Maturity Plans Series 35, scheduled for maturity on April 15, 2019. The rolled over scheme will now mature on April 29, 2020, if a majority of its investors agree to roll over.

    FMP investments have caused stress to its investors even in the past. Let’s look at some history.

    Flashback

    Historically, treasury departments of corporates were primarily attracted towards FMPs to deploy their surplus temporary cash.

    This set mutual funds in a competition to give higher FMP returns compared to bank FDs and also from competitor MFs. As HNIs and alert retail investors joined FMP investments, the return generating competition heated up.

    During 1990s, when cooperates put temporary cash in bank FDs, interest rate was fixed. So when MFs came to the party, they started giving indicative returns and MFs tried to outrun each other to generate these indicative returns, to outperform bank FDs and each other .

    SEBI stepped in and halted the indicative return practice as it was a shadow selling of returns guarantee - goes against the mandate that MF investments are subject to market risk.

    There was high interest rate returns era on corporate bonds that started from 2007 and went on for a long time including new areas of companies like infrastructure bonds, NBFC bonds.

    FDs vs FMPs

    Bank FDs could not match this level of returns, so they fell out of favour and FMPs took over big time.

    But a thorough reading shows that's where competition heated up as now it became more about which mutual fund house can give higher returns.

    To outdo each other, MFs tried another trick.They went to the extent of keeping securities in FMP schemes beyond maturity duration. On maturity they transferred these unmatured securities of matured FMP into another FMP scheme.

    SEBI once again stepped in to safeguard investor interest, and said an FMP will invest in securities maturing in line with the maturity of FMP schemes. So a fair equal play between MFs was restored. The market regulator also made credit rated papers mandatory.

    Today, the credit rating risk is what MFs take up mainly in FMPs.

    This raises important questions - whether credit risk taken by MFs in FMPs is adequately communicated to corporate, HNI and retail investors?; whether the level of credit risk taken is desirable or MFs have gone too far by investing heavily in downgraded sectors like infrastructure /NBFC and highly leveraged company debt papers?; and finally, are investors taken on board with such level of high risk in FMP?

    In the wake of the recent fiasco, if mutual funds fail to address these concerns, corporates might have to shift to good old world of bank fixed deposits.
    Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
    First Published on Apr 20, 2019 01:14 pm

    tags #Business #FDs #FMPs #MFnews

    most popular

    $102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

    $102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

    These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

    These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

    Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

    Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

    More From

    Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

    Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

    Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

    Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

    Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

    Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

    Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already e ...

    Exclusive: Is Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? These videos s ...

    Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

    Telangana Congress Asks Candidates to File Affidavit to Avoid Defectio ...

    Boeing 737 Max Flight Controls to be Reviewed by Global Panel

    American Boxer Jarrell Miller Apologises After Failing Second Drug Tes ...

    Tanushree Dutta's Sister Backs Ajay Devgn On #MeToo Accused Alok Nath' ...

    IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs MI Match at Jaipur: Royals Look for Encore ...

    Samajwadi Party Fields Old Loyalist Pandhari Yadav From Phulpur in Utt ...

    Caught on Camera: Julian Assange is Boxing an Imaginary Opponent in Ec ...

    Ranveer Singh Thinks That He Resembles a Household Object. Guess What?

    Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monoch ...

    IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

    India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

    Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

    Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

    Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

    The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

    2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

    Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

    The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

    SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

    Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

    Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

    SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

    Mueller report: Democrats issue subpoena for full document on Russian ...

    Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

    The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

    Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

    Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, T ...
    Loading...
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Available On
    PCI DSS Compliant
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.