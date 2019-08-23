Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #69: Test your knowledge

Q10. Goh Keng Swee, as the finance minister of his country, once refused to provide a detailed breakdown and explanation of the estimated expenditure and revenue.

His reason as per official records was as follows:

“I have long suspected that nobody pays the slightest attention either in this House or when they read the proceedings in tomorrow’s newspapers or in Hansard nobody pays the slightest attention to the interminable series of figures involved in an exposition of this kind. The average human mind unfortunately does not have a high degree of perceptivity in respect of numbers, and I am afraid that it is the misfortune of Finance Ministers in their Budget presentation to labor under the misapprehension that their audiences are eagerly and intelligently digesting the outpouring of numerical data. I have come to the conclusion that this is a waste of time both on my part and on the part of honourable members.”

What was his principal contribution to his country for which he is still remembered and considered the financial architect of the nation?