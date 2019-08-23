Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #69: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/38 Q1. When can you find these Coke bottles with yellow caps in US stores? 2/38 Answer: These Coke bottles are manufactured specifically during Passover in USA. Coca Cola stopped using Sugar around 1984 because of the inflated prices and switched to High Fructose corn syrup (HFCS). However, according to OK Kosher Certification, making HFCS requires alpha-amylase, an enzyme that usually comes from barley. The corn might also be soaked in water that’s been used for the production of wheat starch. Jews don't eat products made from wheat, corn or many other grains during the eight days of Passover. So most commercial sodas, with their heavy doses of corn syrup and traces of alcohol from grain, are forbidden. (Image: Reuters) 3/38 Q2. This chest, now in the National museum of Scotland, held the money and documents for what scheme that promoted a colony on the Isthmus of Panama, and was supposed to provide trade impetus to Scotland by breaking into the lucrative trading areas of Indies an Africa? 4/38 Answer: Darien Scheme (Image: The Telegraph) 5/38 Q3. Connect them to the world of finance. 6/38 Answer: Both are Yachts which were owned by Tom Perkins of Kleiner Perkins fame. 7/38 Q4. His career trajectory saw him starting as a director of the U.S. Army's Military Planning Division, to becoming Quartermaster General during World War II, and eventually being promoted to brigadier general. He later became a Harvard Professor, founded “INSEAD” the French Management school, and also founded ARDC the worlds first publicly owned venture capital firm earning him the sobriquet “Father of Venture Capitalism”. Identify this French-born American 8/38 Answer: Georges Doriot 9/38 Q5. Who does this Google Doodle commemorate? 10/38 Answer: Ignacio Anaya, the inventor of Nachos 11/38 Q6. Where will you find this signboard which says “Only the Best is Good Enough”? 12/38 Answer: Lego HQ (Image: Reuters) 13/38 Q7. He spent his initial years in Bangalore before moving to Hyderabad. He started his first shop in Himayatnagar in 1993 with Rs 30,000 in seed capital and blessings and expertise from his mother. Identify him 14/38 Answer: Rajesh Dadu of Dadu’s 15/38 Q8. This range was unveiled last June by Senco Gold, a Kolkata-based jewellery house at a fashion show titled ‘Sphulingo – Freedom of expression’. Who is the target customer? 16/38 Answer: June is Pride month and it is aimed at the LGBTQ community. The new collection includes specially designed gold and silver pendants named Trans Hearty, G-Rex and Less More. (Image: Reuters) 17/38 Q9. This is a version of Moby Dick published by Gilberton’s classic comics. This was one of the first published works of which legendary comic book artist, who later went on to produce an Avant-garde magazine that is in the news for all the wrong reasons this year? 18/38 Answer: Harvey Kurtzman, founder of Mad 19/38 Q10. Goh Keng Swee, as the finance minister of his country, once refused to provide a detailed breakdown and explanation of the estimated expenditure and revenue.His reason as per official records was as follows:“I have long suspected that nobody pays the slightest attention either in this House or when they read the proceedings in tomorrow’s newspapers or in Hansard nobody pays the slightest attention to the interminable series of figures involved in an exposition of this kind. The average human mind unfortunately does not have a high degree of perceptivity in respect of numbers, and I am afraid that it is the misfortune of Finance Ministers in their Budget presentation to labor under the misapprehension that their audiences are eagerly and intelligently digesting the outpouring of numerical data. I have come to the conclusion that this is a waste of time both on my part and on the part of honourable members.”What was his principal contribution to his country for which he is still remembered and considered the financial architect of the nation? 20/38 Answer: Formation of GIC the Singapore Sovereign Fund 21/38 Q11. Bringing e-sports to the young masses who love sports has been one of the key drivers for NODWIN.“In SonyLIV, we have found a partner who understands that space. With their ability to take chances with new formats such as the KBC, FIFA and WWE, we feel there is a large overlap possible between the audiences. The multi-language broadcast is directed to cater to a diverse audience who can enjoy top-notch esports action in their own language”- Akshat Rathee, Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming.The streaming will cover the group stages from 15-18 August and the main event from 20-25 August. With prize money of over $33 million, The International 2019, completely dwarfs recent big esporting tournaments such as PUBG Mobile Club Open which had a total prize pool of $180,000. What will people be competing in? 22/38 Answer: The International Dota 2 Championships 2019 (Image: Website) 23/38 Q12. More than just being a cool prop, the TPS-L2 is part of history. That particular Walkman was the first portable personal cassette player ever released, according to Sony. It retailed for a whopping $200 (about $589 in today's dollars).The TPS-L2 went on sale July 1, 1979, in Japan and then in June the following year in the US, according to walkman-archive.com.Finding the Walkman is the easy part — locating the classic orange MDR-3L2 headphones is the trick. At the moment, there isn't a single solo orange pair listed on Ebay. Still, there are plenty of complete sets up for auction. What evoked a major interest in this product circa 2017? 24/38 Answer: The classic gadget, which plays a big role in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was first marketed under the name "Soundabout“, according to walkman-archive.com. The "Walkman" name followed later. 25/38 Q13. Who and what are we talking about? 26/38 Answer: IKEA India opens first online store in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 27/38 Q14. Why is he being hailed as a martyr in certain quarters? 28/38 Answer: Former Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg. Supporters of the Hong Kong protests, including Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are praising the former Cathay Pacific CEO for taking a principled stand and protecting his employees at the expense of his own position. According to local Hong Kong media reports, Beijing authorities asked Hogg to hand over a list of Cathay Pacific employees who had taken part in the recent anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong. Instead of betraying his employees and endangering their safety, he only provided a list of one name -- his own. (Image: Reuters) 29/38 Q15. In the 1860s, James Caleb Jackson -- who the New York Times later described as “a religiously conservative vegetarian who ran a medical sanitarium in western New York” -- invented what is probably the first dry cereal. “Medical sanitariums” at the time were akin to health spas, attracting clients from all stripes who were, ultimately, looking to do the equivalent of a green-juice and no-technology detox today.Jackson wasn’t fond of the high protein breakfasts of the day, which featured eggs, sausage, and the like. Not only did he think that this diet was causing people all sorts of stomach problems (and it likely was contributing to some very constipated people), but, as Neatorama notes, that diet “was also blamed for fueling lust and laziness,” two of the seven deadly sins.It became a moral imperative to move America from a meat-based breakfast to a plant-based one. So Jackson got to work, hoping to save us all from eternal damnation.What did Jackson create? Who got inspired from it? And what present day every day habit arose from it? 30/38 Answer: It is called “granula,” our first-ever dry cereal. Granula was made from graham flour -- the same, bland base that John Harvey Kellogg would later use in his efforts to use foods to decrease self-pleasure of a more carnal variety. The habit of eating cereal with milk. Granula tasted horrible. As Mental Floss notes, “eaten dry, the granula was like trying to swallow construction rubble.” So in telling people how to eat his product, Jackson (and his mom, who may have actually come up with the recipe) gave some advice: soak the granula overnight, using either water or milk. (Image: Reuters) 31/38 Q16. The method of steeping and distilling that was devised by James Burrough in the 1860s, along with the secret recipe he created, remains virtually unchanged. Which product are we talking about? 32/38 Answer: Beefeater Gin is a brand of gin owned by Pernod Ricard and bottled and distributed in the United Kingdom, by the company of James Burrough 33/38 Q17. Pie isn’t always a dessert, “lollipop” can be hard to pronounce in some regions, and “marshmallows aren’t really a thing in a lot of places. Numbers, at least, are universal. This the quoted reason for what change? (Image: Reuters) 34/38 Answer: Google kept the name Android 10 for its 10th and latest release instead of a dessert based name starting with Q as is the norm. 35/38 Q18. With which company will you associate these?Mintrox mints (launched in 2008), hard mint sweets available in 2 flavorsButtercup sweets (launched in 2008), hard boiled sweets.Buttercup Softease, a toffee available in 4 flavorsSoftease Mithai, a toffee available in 3 flavorsKaccha Aam, a toffee.(Image: Reuters) 36/38 Answer: Parle Agro 37/38 Q19. That’s just one “l” away from a proctologist. In Japanese, the human organ known as “daichou. This actually refers to the Japanese “ころんころん” (koronkoron), which means “lighting rolling (of a small and round thing).” Obviously, native Japanese speakers quickly pick up on this association and don’t think about inner organs. What are we talking about? 38/38 Answer: Cream Collon from Glico are small cream filled biscuits . Its one of those Japanese candies that English speakers find funny. The pun is pretty evident for native Japanese speakers though – Daichou in Japanese is large intestine First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:39 pm