Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

India unveils Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, aims to boost exports to $2 trillion by 2030

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday unveiled Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023. The policy, which aims to boost the country's exports to $2 trillion by 2030, will shift from incentives to remission and entitlement-based regime.

However, The FTP this time has done away with 5 year period clause. The latest policy has no end date and will be updated as and when needed, said Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi while briefing media about FTP 2023. Read More

Zee enters into a one-time settlement with Standard Chartered for Siti loan

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for the loan taken by Siti Networks, a part of the Essel Group.

Standard Chartered Bank had sanctioned certain credit facilities to Siti Networks, which was inter-alia secured by DSRA (Debt Service Reserve Account) support and undertaking from ZEEL. Read More

Important news stories making headlines this afternoon

Why Rajasthan doctors are refusing Gehlot's Right to Health pill

The doctors working in Rajasthan are on the roads protesting for more than a week now against the Right to Health Bill passed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the assembly on March 21.

The medical fraternity protesting against the Right to Health Bill, which they claim is a ‘Black Bill’ framed against the healthcare workers in the state, said they will continue the agitation till the government withdraws the Bill. Read More

India to see demand for over 3 lakh rooms for G20 meetings, says apex hotel body

India's G20 presidency is driving demand in the hotel industry, with over 300 meetings being held across 56 locations in the country that are expected to be attended by more than 1.5 lakh delegates from 29 nations.

India officially took over as the leader of the Group of 20 countries, which has 19 nations and the European Union as its members, on December 1, 2022. Non-member countries and international organisations, too, are invited. The country will host ministers, officials and finally heads of state during the year-long presidency. Read More

2023-24 money calendar: Keep your dates with moneybox, investments, taxes, lender and more

Come April 1, the new financial year will be upon us. Check if you are adequately diversified across equity, debt, gold and international investments. Take an asset allocation test. Even if you have ascertained your asset allocation in the past, you need to revisit it once a year or two to see if your attitude towards money has changed. Read More