English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    A round-up of the big stories

    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    Adani Group stocks sink further after cut in revenue target, Moody's downgrade

    Adani Group companies suffered a decline in their stock prices on Monday after the revenue target was revised and four group firms were downgraded by Moody's.

    According to a Bloomberg report, the Adani Group has revised its revenue growth target to 15 percent to 20 percent for the next fiscal year, which is a significant drop from the earlier target of 40 percent. The report also stated that the group will scale back its capital expenditure plans to focus on financial stability over aggressive expansion. Read more