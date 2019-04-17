App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q4 FY19 result review: Is Wipro an ideal defensive bet now?

While the muted guidance was disappointing, the management commentary on demand and FY20 growth outlook is encouraging

Madhuchanda Dey
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro’s earnings for the March quarter was in line with the Street's expectations and that should lay the foundation for a strong FY20. Revenue momentum has been improving, management commentary is suggestive of a stable demand environment, margin is being largely maintained and a hefty buyback at a premium protects the downside, despite the muted near-term guidance. So, is it an ideal defensive bet?

Key positives

The IT major reported IT services revenue of $2075.5 million, a 1.4 percent and one percent growth in reported and constant currency, respectively. For FY19, revenue from IT services stood at $8.1 billion, up 5.4 percent in constant currency terms. The revenue momentum appears to be building up.

wipro1

Source: Company

On the back of strong deal wins and pipeline, the management expects FY20 to be a better year than FY19. It expects growth to meaningfully revive from Q2 FY20.

related news

Growth was largely driven by the key markets of Americas (close to 58 percent of revenue in the final quarter), with Europe too lending support, except for some weakness in the quarter gone by.

The stellar showing by financial services continued. Not only is the growth extremely healthy, margin too has improved to 21 percent at the end of FY19 from 15.6 percent at the beginning of FY18. The other verticals that are contributing meaningfully are consumer as well as energy & utilities. Management commentary suggests that the communications vertical also appears to be back on its feet.

wipro2

Source: Company

The company has improved margin by close to 180 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) in FY19 to 17.9 percent. Excluding one-offs, the margin in Q4 stood at 19.2 percent, a sequential decline of 60 bps.

Given the muted revenue guidance and wage hike in Q1 FY20, the near-term outlook may remain a tad subdued. Utilisation remains high and marketing expenses have been optimised, so revenue growth along with favourable currency are likely to be the main margin tailwinds.

The management said that the much talked about macro slowdown has had no impact, except for some short-term weakness in pockets of financial services.

Key negatives

While the digital segment continues to be the growth driver, the share of digital for Wipro stood at 34.8 percent at the end of FY19, up 6.4 percent sequentially and 32.2 percent YoY, relatively softer than its larger peers that have recently reported numbers.

The company expects its IT Services business to report revenue in the $2,046-2,087 million range in Q1 FY20, translating to a sequential growth of -1 to 1 percentage, excluding the impact of the divestment of Workday and Cornerstone On Demand business. The management alluded to seasonality, completion of large projects and delayed ramp-up of some others as reasons for the very weak guidance.

The other area that demands attention, especially in light of the tightness in the labour market, is the continued high attrition rate of about 17.6 percent.

Outlook

With an improving outlook, the stock has not only outperformed the Nifty and BSE IT Index in the past three months, six months and one-year period, but also its peers such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

As a generous payout, the company has announced a Rs 10,500 crore buyback – around 323.1 million shares at Rs 325 a share, a premium of close to 15 percent from its April 16 closing price. The pre-tax payout yield works out to 6.6 percent.

While the muted guidance was disappointing, the management commentary on demand and FY20 growth outlook is encouraging. The valuation at 16.5 times FY21 projected earnings is not undemanding. However, we feel that the hefty payout protects the downside for the stock in the medium term despite the probable strength of the rupee against the dollar.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #quarterly earnings #stock recommendations #Wipro

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?

'Bar Council Was Hounding Me': Prashant Bhushan Quits Governing Bodies ...

Sorry Guys, I’m a Failure: Guardiola Snaps When Questioned over Cham ...

Fact vs Fake: Did Rahul Gandhi Promise to Provide Farmland on the Moon ...

150 AMMK Men Booked for Preventing Flying Squad Team from Conducting S ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Here's All You Need to Know About This Arj ...

NCLAT Seeks Anil Ambani's Reply on HSBC Daisy's Contempt Plea over Non ...

Tanushree Dutta Calls Ajay Devgn 'Morally Bankrupt' for Retaining Alok ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

97 seats go to polls in 2nd phase on April 18

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Vijay Mallya feels sorry for Jet Airways, claims private airlines disc ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.