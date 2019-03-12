Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

The airfares for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports are likely to surge owing to the upcoming festive holidays of Holi and flight cancellations due to the ongoing runway repairs.

"Fares on routes to and from Mumbai and Delhi have witnessed a considerable increase as we move closer to the festive holidays of Holi. The airlines have come up with their sales to absorb the spike in passenger load factor as travelers plan their trip back home or take up long weekend trips to neighboring cities," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect domestic airfares, for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports to various destinations including flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) March 7-13 Mumbai-Delhi 6,405 9,424 Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,136 5,408 Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,369 5,731 Mumbai-Chennai 4,374 7,010 Mumbai-Kolkata 7,609 9,393 Delhi-Bengaluru 6,725 7,275 Delhi-Chennai 4,998 7,604 Delhi-Kolkata 5,502 6,672 March 13-20 Mumbai-Delhi 3,681 6,632 Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,913 3,307 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,074 4,221 Mumbai-Chennai 2,994 4,728 Mumbai-Kolkata 5,335 6,066 Delhi-Bengaluru 4,312 5,850 Delhi-Chennai 3,662 6,945 Delhi-Kolkata 5,182 6,013