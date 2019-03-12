App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 09:34 AM IST

Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Here’s an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends between March 7-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
The airfares for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports are likely to surge owing to the upcoming festive holidays of Holi and flight cancellations due to the ongoing runway repairs.

"Fares on routes to and from Mumbai and Delhi have witnessed a considerable increase as we move closer to the festive holidays of Holi. The airlines have come up with their sales to absorb the spike in passenger load factor as travelers plan their trip back home or take up long weekend trips to neighboring cities," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said.

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days beginning February 7. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the Mumbai airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

The partial runway closure will affect domestic airfares, for flights from Mumbai and Delhi airports to various destinations including flights to  Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for different airlines such as Jet AirwaysIndiGoAir India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.
Date Range ROUTE 2018 (Rs) 2019 (Rs)
March 7-13 Mumbai-Delhi 6,405 9,424
Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,136 5,408
Mumbai-Hyderabad 3,369 5,731
Mumbai-Chennai 4,374 7,010
Mumbai-Kolkata 7,609 9,393
Delhi-Bengaluru 6,725 7,275
Delhi-Chennai 4,998 7,604
Delhi-Kolkata 5,502 6,672
March 13-20 Mumbai-Delhi 3,681 6,632
Mumbai-Bengaluru 2,913 3,307
Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,074 4,221
Mumbai-Chennai 2,994 4,728
Mumbai-Kolkata 5,335 6,066
Delhi-Bengaluru 4,312 5,850
Delhi-Chennai 3,662 6,945
Delhi-Kolkata 5,182 6,013

 

 
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Air India #AirAsia #Business #Economy #GoAir #India #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet #Vistara

