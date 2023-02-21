English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 21, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any?

      Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session to commence
      Adani cement plants in Himachal end deadlock, to reopen
      OnePlus 11R pre-order starts in India
      TomorrowDelhi Mayor Elections to be held after multiple postpones
      FinMin to meet heads of banks to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs
      Russia's military history expo to launch in Russian House, Chennai

    • Big Story

      Adani decides against bid for stake in power trader PTC

      Billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Why the claim experience differs between individual and group health plans

      Last week, a friend's father asked for help with his individual health insurance claim. He needed to have a knee replacement surgery and the insurance company (TPA or third-party administrator) wanted to see copies of his policy from when he first bought it. But he didn't have any records from more than a year ago and was hence having trouble. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Tata Motors Vice President Rajan Amba to take over as the new MD of Jaguar Land Rover India

      Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video calls on iOS

      The feature is meant to allow users to multitask during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      Priyanka Chopra offers VIP seats to cancer patient, daughter at Jonas Brothers concert

      Priyanka Chopra reportedly offered VIP seats to a cancer patient and her daughter during the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. The act of kindness has been winning hearts on the internet especially after the daughter took to Twitter to narrate the tale and thank the actor for the gesture. Read more here.

    tags #Adani #health plans #Land Rover #MC essentials #Priyanka Chopra #Smallcap stocks #Tata Motors #WhatsApp

    Must Listen

    Nifty battle zone at 18,000 this week? | Market Minutes

    Nifty battle zone at 18,000 this week? | Market Minutes