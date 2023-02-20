Priyanka Chopra offers VIP seats to cancer patient, daughter at Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra was attending the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra reportedly offered VIP seats to a cancer patient and her daughter during the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. The act of kindness has been winning hearts on the internet especially after the daughter took to Twitter to narrate the tale and thank the actor for the gesture.

Lisa Dawn shared a note on Twitter along with a video of their view from the concert.

“So, I bought these tickets for my mom for Christmas, because yes, my mother loves the JoBros too. (JoBros are for EVERYONE.) We ended up in the row in front of the VIP section, and Priyanka walked by us when she arrived to head to her VIP section. So we were away from her, but directly in her line of sight," Dawn wrote.

She added that her mother may have caught Priyanka Chopra's eye since she had shaven her head and it was clear that she was undergoing chemotherapy. "So I’m sure Priyanka picked up on that, and noticed that we had to stand a lot to see over the people in front of us, and mom had to keep sitting because she can’t stand for long periods of time. (I know Priyanka’s dad passed from cancer, so I’m sure she relates," Dawn wrote.



So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93

— lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

“But, anyway, we were maybe 30-35 minutes into the show, and the tour staff that accompanying her came over to us and asked if we wanted to come up to sit with them. And we were like, “WHAT???" and he was basically like, 'Mrs. Jonas would like you to come up here. So… we did," Dawn added.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra reveals her daughter’s face in her first public appearance

She also noted that Priyanka Chopra introduced herself to them once they were seated and even offered them free merchandise. "She was SO sweet, and was like, if you need anything get it (drinks, food, etc.), just enjoy the rest of the show. The show was incredible, and the view from VIP cannot be beaten. It meant that my mom could sit in comfort or the rest of the show and still see everything with no one in her way. (When you’re battling cancer, any extra bit of comfort is honestly so important.)."

The actor also bid the mother and daughter goodbye before she left the concert. “When it was getting close to the end and Priyanka had to leave, she came back over and gave us a bundle of merchandise (sweatshirts and hats), then hugged my mom and I both and talked again for a moment. I know we thanked her profusely in the moment, but I hope she understands just how special that night was. I will never forget it," Dawn wrote.

The story brought smiles to a number of internet users.

Vicky Brogan (@vicky_brogan) tweeted, "Wow. What a fantastic experience for you and your mom. And infinity kudos to Priyanka Chopra for being an amazing human. This story made me smile BIG."

Another Twitter user Robin Ritter (@rittergirl1) wrote, "We were right behind you and watching this made an amazing concert extra special for us too. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra."

Read more: Priyanka Chopra calls out Hasan Minhaj for video mocking Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty’