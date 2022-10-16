English
    Priyanka Chopra calls out Hasan Minhaj for video mocking Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty’

    Hasan Minhaj's joke about Malala Yousafzai unfollowing him on Instagram did not sit well with many users.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 16, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    (Images: Twitter and AFP)

    (Images: Twitter and AFP)


    Actor Priyanka Chopra has called out comedian Hasan Minhaj for a video in which he made fun of Malala Yousafzai -- the globally known education activist and Nobel Prize winner.

    On October 15, Hasan Minhaj posted a video on Instagram, apparently a promo of an upcoming show, in which he said Malala Yousafzai had unfollowed him after he announced that he didn't follow her back.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)

    "I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty," Minhaj said in the clip.

    The video didn't sit well with many social media users, including Chopra. She shared a screenshot showing even she had unfollowed Minhaj.

    “Same girl same @malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny," the actor wrote.

    priyanka chopra story-ImResizer

    Other comments on Instagram called Minhaj a "petty Peter".

    Some seemed to enjoy the showdown.

    "I need snacks for this... watching this unfold," one user said.

    "This is the beef I never knew I'm interested in," another wrote.

    Other users wondered if it was a stunt orchestrated for more engagement.

    Minhaj's new show "Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” recently premiered on Netflix. He is well-known for his satirical exploration of the modern political and cultural landscape through shows like "Patriot Act".

    Minhaj has roots in India. His parents hail from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hasan Minhaj #Malala Yousafzai #Priyanka Chopra
    first published: Oct 16, 2022 03:31 pm
