Priyanka Chopra calls out Hasan Minhaj for video mocking Malala Yousafzai: ‘Prefers petty’

(Images: Twitter and AFP)

Actor Priyanka Chopra has called out comedian Hasan Minhaj for a video in which he made fun of Malala Yousafzai -- the globally known education activist and Nobel Prize winner.

On October 15, Hasan Minhaj posted a video on Instagram, apparently a promo of an upcoming show, in which he said Malala Yousafzai had unfollowed him after he announced that he didn't follow her back.

"I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty," Minhaj said in the clip.

The video didn't sit well with many social media users, including Chopra. She shared a screenshot showing even she had unfollowed Minhaj.

“Same girl same @malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny," the actor wrote.

Other comments on Instagram called Minhaj a "petty Peter".

Some seemed to enjoy the showdown.

"I need snacks for this... watching this unfold," one user said.

"This is the beef I never knew I'm interested in," another wrote.

Other users wondered if it was a stunt orchestrated for more engagement.

Minhaj's new show "Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” recently premiered on Netflix. He is well-known for his satirical exploration of the modern political and cultural landscape through shows like "Patriot Act".

Minhaj has roots in India. His parents hail from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.