English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Tata Motors Vice President Rajan Amba to take over as the new MD of Jaguar Land Rover India

    Rajan Amba will take charge as Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover from March 1, 2023, replacing former Managing Director, Rohit Suri.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

    Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
    Amba will take charge from  March 1, 2023, replacing former MD, Rohit Suri, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

    The Tata Motors VP has spearheaded commercial teams since  October 2020. He was also actively involved in cross-functional teams that were created for propagating culture and diversity & inclusion programs at Tata Motors, according to ET Auto's report.

    Amba has also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Carat Lane. He started his career at FILL, following which he worked with Nike.

    Amba has held several top managerial posts at brands like Titan and Nike. He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, where he studied Mechanical Engineering before completing his MBA in Marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Auto #India #Jaguar Land Rover #Rajan Amba #Tata Motors
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:51 pm