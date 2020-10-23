Mexican food in Singapore and a jazz fest in Copenhagen, Teabox founder’s wish list for life post-COVID

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Kausshal Dugarr, founder, Teabox, an online source for premium teas, is in the business of a brew which is often defined as the cup that cheers or soothes. A dose of happiness or relaxation is something the world can certainly do with in times of a depressing pandemic. But while tea would help, what would really do the trick is if COVID-19 went away or became manageable.

In this interaction, Dugarr speaks of what he would do if the air was free of the spectre of COVID.

If Covid vanished tomorrow or became easily manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Singapore. It's been my second home since my college graduation. (Dugarr studied at Singapore Management University, Lee Kong Chian School of Business.)

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I love Mexican food, I would want to go to Cafe Iguana in Singapore.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to?

Barack Obama is someone I have always admired.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

Vinterjazz, in Copenhagen, since I really enjoy jazz music.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

This Covid has forced me not to travel to my favorite tea gardens, I would love to do tea tasting with my friends at the estates and my team.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I have always wanted to try my hand at piano.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID-free world.

Que Sera Sera (Whatever will be will be.. )

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

Our ignorance towards our planet.

What will you do with your masks?

Would keep them as a memory of this pandemic that changed the way we looked at things around us.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Less is more.